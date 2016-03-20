Present the Colors

U.S Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy personnel display the colors during the Bataan Memorial Death March opening ceremony, at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 20, 2016. The Bataan Memorial Death March honors a special group of World War II heroes. These service members were responsible for the defense of the islands of Luzon, Corregidor and the harbor defense forts of the Philippines. On April 9, 1942, tens of thousands of American and Filipino service members surrendered to Japanese Forces, and were then marched for days through the Philippine jungles. In honor of their sacrifice, more than 6,500 people participated in the 26.2 mile march which started on the White Sands Missile Range main post, crossed hilly terrain, wound around a small mountain and returned to the finish line through sandy desert trails. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James R. Crow/Released)

