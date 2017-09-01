U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division fire their M4 carbines near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The Marines zero their weapons often to maintain proficiency as the security force of the installation in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 07:16 Photo ID: 3100161 VIRIN: 170109-A-MF745-198 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.8 MB Location: CAMP MANION, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines zero weapons [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.