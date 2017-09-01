U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division check a target at a firing range near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The Marines are the installation security force and zero their weapons frequently to maintain mission readiness in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 07:16 Photo ID: 3100159 VIRIN: 170109-A-MF745-192 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.42 MB Location: CAMP MANION, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines zero weapons [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.