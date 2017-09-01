U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division check targets during a zero confirmation, Camp Manion Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The Marines zeroed their M4 carbines to confirm their accuracy as the installation security force in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 07:16 Photo ID: 3100155 VIRIN: 170109-A-MF745-085 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.11 MB Location: CAMP MANION, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines zero weapons [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.