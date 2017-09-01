(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines zero weapons [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Marines zero weapons

    CAMP MANION, IRAQ

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brennan Clark, an infantryman assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, drives posts into the ground to secure targets for a firing range near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The Marines frequently zero their M4 carbines to ensure mission effectiveness in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 07:17
    Photo ID: 3100152
    VIRIN: 170109-A-MF745-040
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: CAMP MANION, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines zero weapons [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

