U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brennan Clark, an infantryman assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, drives posts into the ground to secure targets for a firing range near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The Marines frequently zero their M4 carbines to ensure mission effectiveness in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 07:17
|Photo ID:
|3100152
|VIRIN:
|170109-A-MF745-040
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MANION, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines zero weapons [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT