U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brennan Clark, an infantryman assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, drives posts into the ground to secure targets for a firing range near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2017. The Marines frequently zero their M4 carbines to ensure mission effectiveness in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 07:17 Photo ID: 3100152 VIRIN: 170109-A-MF745-040 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.28 MB Location: CAMP MANION, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines zero weapons [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.