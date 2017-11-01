An Iraqi security forces soldier salutes an ISF officer near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan 11, 2017. ISF soldiers graduated from a combat lifesaver class taught by U.S. Navy corpsmen in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 00:41
|Photo ID:
|3100048
|VIRIN:
|170111-A-MF745-060
|Resolution:
|5096x3397
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MANION, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi security forces complete Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
