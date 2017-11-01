(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi security forces complete Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 4 of 5]

    Iraqi security forces complete Combat Lifesaver Course

    CAMP MANION, IRAQ

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Goldsmith, a corpsmen assigned to Team 40, Task Force Al-Taqaddum, presents a certificate of graduation to an Iraqi security forces soldier near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan 11, 2017. ISF soldiers graduated from a three-day combat lifesaver course taught by Navy corpsmen in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 00:41
    Photo ID: 3100047
    VIRIN: 170111-A-MF745-051
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: CAMP MANION, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi security forces complete Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coalition
    101st Airborne Division
    American
    Kurdish
    Kurdistan
    CLS
    Iraqi
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    U.S. Navy
    USA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Training
    Corpsmen
    CJTF
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
    Camp Manion
    Christopher Brecht
    Spc. Christopher Brecht

