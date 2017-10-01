Iraqi security forces learn combat life saver skills

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Goldsmith, a corpsman assigned to Team 40, Task Force Al-Taqaddum, teaches Iraqi security forces soldiers how to check a air way during battlefield medical training near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan 10, 2017. The corpsmen are teaching tactical casualty care in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)



