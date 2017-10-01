U.S. Navy corpsmen train Iraqi security forces how to properly load a patient onto a stretcher during a combat lifesaver course near Camp Manion, Iraq, Jan 10, 2017. U.S. Navy corpsmen train ISF in tactical casualty care in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 00:45
|Photo ID:
|3100001
|VIRIN:
|170110-A-MF745-031
|Resolution:
|5692x3795
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MANION, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi security forces learn combat life saver skills [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
