DoD 58th Presidential Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commander of Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, and U.S. Army Band members standing in for the president-elect, vice president-elect and their spouses during the Department of Defense 58th Presidential Inauguration Dress Rehearsal pay respect to the flag in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

