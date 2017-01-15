(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD 58th Presidential Inauguration Dress Rehearsal [Image 13 of 23]

    DoD 58th Presidential Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The presidential escort practices their routine during the Department of Defense 58th Presidential Inauguration Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 17:27
    Photo ID: 3099792
    VIRIN: 170115-D-NA975-0367
    Resolution: 4522x2726
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD 58th Presidential Inauguration Dress Rehearsal [Image 1 of 23], by SSgt Marianique Santos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

