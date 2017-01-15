459th ARW Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal

U.S. Airmen from the 459th Air Refueling Wing march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal, Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period.(DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Abigayle Marks)

