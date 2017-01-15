Members of the United States Army Field Band march past the reviewing stand in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., during the Department of Defense dress rehearsal, Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trevor Tiernan)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 14:56
|Photo ID:
|3099622
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-YN705-146
|Resolution:
|3293x2196
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD conducts inaugaral parade rehearsal [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Trevor Tiernan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
