    DoD conducts inaugaral parade rehearsal [Image 2 of 5]

    DoD conducts inaugaral parade rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Trevor Tiernan 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Soldiers from the Caisson Platoon, 3rd United States Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), march in formation past the reviewing stand in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., during the Department of Defense dress rehearsal, Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trevor Tiernan)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 14:56
    Photo ID: 3099618
    VIRIN: 170115-D-YN705-126
    Resolution: 4270x2596
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD conducts inaugaral parade rehearsal [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Trevor Tiernan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    USA
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

