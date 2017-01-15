The Joint Task Force National Capital Region command group, led by Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by Zane Ecklund)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 15:10
|Photo ID:
|3099616
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-NN926-0092
|Resolution:
|4438x2954
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
