The Joint Task Force National Capital Region command group, led by Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by Zane Ecklund)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.15.2017 15:10 Photo ID: 3099616 VIRIN: 170115-D-NN926-0092 Resolution: 4438x2954 Size: 1.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.