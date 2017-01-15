(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inaugural Parade [Image 2 of 2]

    Inaugural Parade

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Marshall 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    District of Columbia Metro motorcycle police travel on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Department of Defense Dress Rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by Zane Ecklund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 15:10
    Photo ID: 3099612
    VIRIN: 170115-D-NN926-0060
    Resolution: 4447x2960
    Size: 881.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Parade [Image 1 of 2], by SFC David Marshall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Inaugural Parade
    Inaugural Parade

    U.S. Army
    USA
    Old Guard
    Inaugural Parade
    Inauguration2017

