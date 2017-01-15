DoD conducts inaugaral parade rehearsal

Marines from Marine Barracks, Washington D.C., march in formation past the reviewing stand in front of the White House during the Department of Defense dress rehearsal, Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trevor Tiernan)

