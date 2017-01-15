(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD Dress Rehersal [Image 2 of 7]

    DoD Dress Rehersal

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The United States Navy Band marches down Pennsylvania Avenue during a Department of Defense dress rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 14:50
    Photo ID: 3099607
    VIRIN: 170115-D-MG692-0125
    Resolution: 6016x3165
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Dress Rehersal [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    DoD Dress Rehersal
    DoD Dress Rehersal
    DoD Dress Rehersal
    DoD Dress Rehersal
    DoD Dress Rehersal
    DoD Dress Rehersal
    DoD Dress Rehersal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Navy
    Washington
    D.C.
    USN
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J.Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT