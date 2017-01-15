The United States Marine Corps, Staff Element, marches down Pennsylvania Avenue followed by the Marine Corps Field Band, during a Department of Defense dress rehearsal in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.15.2017 14:50 Photo ID: 3099605 VIRIN: 170115-D-MG692-0103 Resolution: 6016x2721 Size: 4.44 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Dress Rehersal [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.