U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico wait at the bus prior to the DoD's 58th Presidential Inauguration dress rehearsal at Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 10:23
|Photo ID:
|3099375
|VIRIN:
|170115-D-OT300-0050
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|11.23 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military prepares for presidential inauguration [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
