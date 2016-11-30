A coalition advisor diagrams a raid on a sand table for Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainees near Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 1, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.15.2017 08:28 Photo ID: 3099359 VIRIN: 161130-A-XH155-0250 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 934.02 KB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition Trains CTS [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.