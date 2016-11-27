A coalition advisor instructs Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainees in squad tactics in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 8, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne))

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2016 Date Posted: 01.15.2017 08:29 Photo ID: 3099358 VIRIN: 161127-A-XH155-0025 Resolution: 4185x2885 Size: 812.56 KB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition Trains CTS [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.