    Coaltion Trains CTS [Image 3 of 4]

    Coaltion Trains CTS

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    11.16.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Coalition advisors instruct an Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainee on .50 cal machine gun operations in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 8, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.15.2017 09:30
    Photo ID: 3099356
    VIRIN: 161116-A-XH155-0212
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coaltion Trains CTS [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Iraq
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Alex Manne
    982comcam

