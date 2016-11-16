Coaltion Trains CTS

Coalition advisors instruct an Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainee on .50 cal machine gun operations in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 8, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

