A coalition advisor watches Iraqi Special Operations Forces trainees disassemble a 240B machine gun near Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 1, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve’s global Coalition effort to train Iraqi security forces personnel to defeat ISIL. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2017 09:30
|Photo ID:
|3099353
|VIRIN:
|161101-A-XH155-005
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|866.22 KB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coalition Trains CTS [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT