    170113-A-LC197-026 [Image 3 of 26]

    170113-A-LC197-026

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Spc. Tracy McKithern 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, guard a building after clearing hostile threats in a village after walking over a mile in cold weather and heavy rain to participate in the training exercise, NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 13, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 23:45
    Photo ID: 3099214
    VIRIN: 170113-A-LC197-026
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170113-A-LC197-026 [Image 1 of 26], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Irwin
    California
    NTC
    combat camera
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982CCA

