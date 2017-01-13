U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, guard a building after clearing hostile threats in a village after walking over a mile in cold weather and heavy rain to participate in the training exercise, NTC 17-03, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 13, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 23:45 Photo ID: 3099214 VIRIN: 170113-A-LC197-026 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 7.63 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170113-A-LC197-026 [Image 1 of 26], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.