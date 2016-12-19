(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT

    KUWAIT

    12.19.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden 

    U.S. Army Central

    Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, 99th Regional Support Command, takes photos during a transfer-of-authority ceremony Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hubbard is a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier deployed to Kuwait to provide professional photo and print journalistic support to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3099095
    VIRIN: 161219-A-GP059-438
    Resolution: 5093x3360
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT, by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    photography
    service members
    deployed
    third army
    usarcent
    camp arifjan
    PAO
    journalism
    public affairs
    soldiers
    military
    kuwait
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    army
    us army central
    deployment
    photojournalism
    204th PAD
    204th Public Affairs Detachment

