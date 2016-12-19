Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, 99th Regional Support Command, takes photos during a transfer-of-authority ceremony Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hubbard is a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier deployed to Kuwait to provide professional photo and print journalistic support to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2017 14:35
|Photo ID:
|3099095
|VIRIN:
|161219-A-GP059-438
|Resolution:
|5093x3360
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT, by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
