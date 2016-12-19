Deployed Reserve Public Affairs Soldier Supports USARCENT

Sgt. Brandon Hubbard, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, 99th Regional Support Command, takes photos during a transfer-of-authority ceremony Dec. 19, 2016 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hubbard is a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier deployed to Kuwait to provide professional photo and print journalistic support to U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

