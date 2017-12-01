(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army visit the Vicenza Military Community [Image 6 of 6]

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army visit the Vicenza Military Community

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lance Pounds 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Daniel Allyn visits with Soldiers and civilians to discuss the Army’s top priorities and changes that will follow, Jan. 12, 2017, during a town hall at the post theater on Caserma Ederle. (U.S. Army Africa photo by Staff Sgt. Lance Pounds)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 09:36
    Photo ID: 3098953
    VIRIN: 170112-A-BP709-009
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 1016.29 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army visit the Vicenza Military Community [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Lance Pounds, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army visit the Vicenza Military Community

