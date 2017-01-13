MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition

Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron engage in a match of “Tug-O-War” against Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 as part of the “Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)
