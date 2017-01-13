MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition

Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 1 engage in a match of “Tug-O-War” against Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 13 as part of the “Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)

