(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition [Image 3 of 8]

    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Lance Cpl. Jenna Ulberg, a motor transport maintainer with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 and native of Moorhead, Minn., participates in the bench press challenge as part of the “Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 02:47
    Photo ID: 3098894
    VIRIN: 170113-M-SJ585-637
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 945.52 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Hometown: MOORHEAD, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Travis Gershaneck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition
    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition
    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition
    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition
    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition
    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition
    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition
    MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    Bench Press
    Morale
    weight lifting
    MWSS-371
    body building
    Competition
    Marines
    VMU-1
    MACS-1
    Tug-O-War
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    Fireman’s Carry
    MCAS Yuma
    MALS-13
    Super Squadron Competition
    Memorial Sports Complex
    VMFA-211
    VMX-1
    Jenna Ulberg
    motor transport maintainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT