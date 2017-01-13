MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition

Lance Cpl. Hasani Lyon carries Lance Cpl. Ty Hawthrone, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron’s Search and Rescue, as part of the fireman’s relay portion of the “Super Squadron” competition at the Memorial Sports Complex aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)

