Sgt. Maj. Delvin Smythe, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., station Sgt. Maj., gives a safety brief to participants of the “Super Squadron” competition at the station Memorial Sports Complex, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Travis Gershaneck/Released)
This work, MCAS Yuma Holds First “Super Squadron” Competition [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Travis Gershaneck, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
