U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, conduct a drill to prepare for a training exercise using a FGM-148 Javelin, Ruba, Forward Operating Base, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 11, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 00:01 Photo ID: 3098791 VIRIN: 170111-A-LC197-008 Resolution: 5661x3774 Size: 12.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shoot [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.