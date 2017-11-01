(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heavy [Image 8 of 12]

    Heavy

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Spc. Tracy McKithern 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Pfc. John Gilliland, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, walks with equipment needed to participate in a training exercise, Ruba, Forward Operating Base, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 11, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.14.2017 00:00
    Photo ID: 3098788
    VIRIN: 170111-A-LC197-006
    Resolution: 4266x2844
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SFC Breton
    Javelin
    Javelin
    Javelin
    Javelin
    Shoot
    Rush
    Heavy
    Rainbow over Ruba
    Reflecting
    Reflecting
    Rainbow over Ruba

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Irwin
    California
    NTC
    combat camera
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    982CCA
    NTCAK2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT