U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to conduct various forms of training exercises in the rain, Ruba, Forward Operating Base, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 11, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 00:00 Photo ID: 3098780 VIRIN: 170111-A-LC197-003 Resolution: 5439x3626 Size: 8.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reflecting [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.