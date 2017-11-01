U.S. Army Soldiers prepare to conduct various forms of training exercises in the rain, Ruba, Forward Operating Base, National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 11, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Spc. Tracy McKithern/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 00:00 Photo ID: 3098777 VIRIN: 170111-A-LC197-002 Resolution: 4443x2962 Size: 5.76 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reflecting [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Tracy McKithern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.