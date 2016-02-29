(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A day at the Beach

    PACIFIC GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    1st Lt. Joy Palmer and  Pfc. Lingo, take time out from their busy schedules to go for Lingo’s first visit to the Pacific Ocean at Asilomar Beach in Pacific Grove, California, Feb. 28, 2016.  The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, Presidio of Monterey, California, adopted Lingo from the SPCA of Monterey County  in November 2015.  Lingo is the Institute's first mascot since its inception in 1941.  As the commandant’s executive officer, 1st Lt. Palmer was more than happy to become Lingo’s primary caretaker.  However, Lingo is not suffering for attention due to students, faculty and staff constantly requesting to take him on walks, runs and just to go play a fun round of catch. (Photo by Amber K. Whittington)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day at the Beach, by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Presidio of Monterey
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    US Army
    DLIFLC

