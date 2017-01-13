(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Saves Week 2017

    Military Saves Week 2017

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Marine Administrative Message 014/07 was signed Jan. 9, 2017, publicizing Military Saves Week 2017, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 27 to March 4.
    According to the MARADMIN 014/07, Military Saves Week 2017 is a total force command program that encourages Marines and their families to focus on financial readiness, debt reduction and increasing savings in small amounts to achieve long-term financial goals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 19:30
    Photo ID: 3098645
    VIRIN: 170113-M-EN121-001
    Resolution: 1021x575
    Size: 63.29 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Saves Week 2017, by LCpl Emmanuel Necoechea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    MARADMIN
    MCI-West

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT