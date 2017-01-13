CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Marine Administrative Message 014/07 was signed Jan. 9, 2017, publicizing Military Saves Week 2017, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 27 to March 4.

According to the MARADMIN 014/07, Military Saves Week 2017 is a total force command program that encourages Marines and their families to focus on financial readiness, debt reduction and increasing savings in small amounts to achieve long-term financial goals.

