    NHB Hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Remembrance Ceremony

    NHB Hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Remembrance Ceremony

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Remembering an American legacy...Naval Hospital Bremerton's Diversity Council shared the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. oration gift by each reciting passages of heartfelt quotes to assembled staff, beneficiaries and visitors as part of the command's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday remembrance ceremony on Jan. 13, 2017 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 17:05
    Photo ID: 3098633
    VIRIN: 170113-N-HU933-018
    Resolution: 5794x3651
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHB Hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Remembrance Ceremony, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    Diversity Council
    NHB
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Remembrance Ceremony

