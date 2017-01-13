NHB Hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Remembrance Ceremony

Remembering an American legacy...Naval Hospital Bremerton's Diversity Council shared the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. oration gift by each reciting passages of heartfelt quotes to assembled staff, beneficiaries and visitors as part of the command's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday remembrance ceremony on Jan. 13, 2017 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs).

