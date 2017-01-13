Remembering an American legacy...Naval Hospital Bremerton's Diversity Council shared the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. oration gift by each reciting passages of heartfelt quotes to assembled staff, beneficiaries and visitors as part of the command's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday remembrance ceremony on Jan. 13, 2017 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 17:05
|Photo ID:
|3098633
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-HU933-018
|Resolution:
|5794x3651
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NHB Hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Remembrance Ceremony, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT