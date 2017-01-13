(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Analyzing the spectrum

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geoffery Smith, 20th Communications Squadron installation spectrum manager, views the display on a radio spectrum analyzer at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The equipment is used by communications Airmen to listen to radio frequencies and pinpoint transmitter locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:20
    Photo ID: 3098591
    VIRIN: 170113-F-KQ373-1120
    Resolution: 6187x4129
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Analyzing the spectrum, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Shaw AFB
    Communications Squadron
    Team Shaw

