U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geoffery Smith, 20th Communications Squadron installation spectrum manager, views the display on a radio spectrum analyzer at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The equipment is used by communications Airmen to listen to radio frequencies and pinpoint transmitter locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 16:20 Photo ID: 3098591 VIRIN: 170113-F-KQ373-1120 Resolution: 6187x4129 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Analyzing the spectrum, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.