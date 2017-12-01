Pfc. Melani Valdes Desantiago, Platoon 4000, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned U.S. citizenship Sept. 29, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Valdes Desantiago, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, originally from Mexico, is scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

