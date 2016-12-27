(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma returns to Maine following 49-day patrol, $90 million cocaine interdiction

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and Jacksonville, Florida's Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron stand for a group photo on the flight deck of the cutter on Dec. 27, 2016. During their Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea 49-day patrol, the crew confiscated approximately 3,130 kilograms of cocaine worth a street value of $90 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 14:39
    Photo ID: 3098351
    VIRIN: 161227-G-G0101-1001
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: KITTERY, ME, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma returns to Maine following 49-day patrol, $90 million cocaine interdiction, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cocaine
    Tahoma
    HITRON
    western hemisphere

