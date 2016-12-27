Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma returns to Maine following 49-day patrol, $90 million cocaine interdiction

The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and Jacksonville, Florida's Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron stand for a group photo on the flight deck of the cutter on Dec. 27, 2016. During their Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea 49-day patrol, the crew confiscated approximately 3,130 kilograms of cocaine worth a street value of $90 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Location: KITTERY, ME, US