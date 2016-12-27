The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and Jacksonville, Florida's Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron stand for a group photo on the flight deck of the cutter on Dec. 27, 2016. During their Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea 49-day patrol, the crew confiscated approximately 3,130 kilograms of cocaine worth a street value of $90 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 14:39
|Photo ID:
|3098351
|VIRIN:
|161227-G-G0101-1001
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, ME, US
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma returns to Maine following 49-day patrol, $90 million cocaine interdiction, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
