(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal [Image 1 of 15]

    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal

    FORT MYER, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard rehearse for the 58th Presidential Escort on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 14:09
    Photo ID: 3098265
    VIRIN: 170112-D-MH051-073
    Resolution: 5046x3301
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: FORT MYER, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal
    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    joint
    Department of Defense
    USCG
    U.S.
    DoD
    team
    USMC
    POTUS
    escort
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    USN
    Marines
    U.S. Army
    USAF
    USAR
    USA
    Army
    presidential
    MDW
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT