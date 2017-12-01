U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian Ricardo, combat photographer, documents the rehearsal of the Joint Presidential Escort for the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 14:09
|Photo ID:
|3098263
|VIRIN:
|170112-D-MH051-058
|Resolution:
|4599x3118
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Presidential Escort Rehearsal [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
