Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal

Members of the U.S. Navy Presidential Escort Ceremonial Guard Platoon march during a rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Escort on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

