    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal [Image 11 of 15]

    Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Ricardo 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” march during a rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Escort on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 12, 2017. More than 5,000 service members are providing military ceremonial support for the 58th Presidential Inauguration, a time honored tradition that dates back to 1789 when George Washington was escorted to Federal Hall in New York City to be sworn in as the first commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 14:08
    Photo ID: 3098243
    VIRIN: 170112-D-BP749-0039
    Resolution: 3310x2207
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Presidential Escorts Rehearsal [Image 1 of 15], by LCpl Cristian Ricardo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

