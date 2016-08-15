Spc. Amanda Reuter, a chaplain's assistant with 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment adjusts the sights on an M16A2 rifle during the marksmanship portion of the 2016 Drill Sergeant of the Year/Platoon Sergeant of the Year/Non-commissioned Office of the Year/Soldier of the Year competition. After a grueling competition Reuter was named the post's Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 13:28
|Photo ID:
|3098118
|VIRIN:
|160815-A-ZN169-557
|Resolution:
|2448x3696
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, Fort Jackson Soldier of the Year, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
