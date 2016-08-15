(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Jackson Soldier of the Year

    Fort Jackson Soldier of the Year

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2016

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Amanda Reuter, a chaplain's assistant with 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment adjusts the sights on an M16A2 rifle during the marksmanship portion of the 2016 Drill Sergeant of the Year/Platoon Sergeant of the Year/Non-commissioned Office of the Year/Soldier of the Year competition. After a grueling competition Reuter was named the post's Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 13:28
    Photo ID: 3098118
    VIRIN: 160815-A-ZN169-557
    Resolution: 2448x3696
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    This work, Fort Jackson Soldier of the Year, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Soldier of the Year

