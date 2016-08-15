Spc. Amanda Reuter, a chaplain's assistant with 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment adjusts the sights on an M16A2 rifle during the marksmanship portion of the 2016 Drill Sergeant of the Year/Platoon Sergeant of the Year/Non-commissioned Office of the Year/Soldier of the Year competition. After a grueling competition Reuter was named the post's Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 13:28 Photo ID: 3098118 VIRIN: 160815-A-ZN169-557 Resolution: 2448x3696 Size: 3.53 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Jackson Soldier of the Year, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.