The newly sworn-in Missouri governor Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens dance to the Missouri Waltz during the inaugural ball in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 9, 2017. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was sworn-in as the 56th governor of Missouri earlier in the day at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. (Missouri National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:17 Photo ID: 3097816 VIRIN: 170109-Z-YI114-360 Resolution: 5259x3506 Size: 23.03 MB Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Governor Eric Greiten becomes the 56th governor of Missouri [Image 1 of 26], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.