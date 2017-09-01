(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Governor Eric Greiten becomes the 56th governor of Missouri [Image 1 of 26]

    Governor Eric Greiten becomes the 56th governor of Missouri

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The newly sworn-in Missouri governor Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena Greitens dance to the Missouri Waltz during the inaugural ball in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 9, 2017. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was sworn-in as the 56th governor of Missouri earlier in the day at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. (Missouri National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.13.2017 12:17
    Photo ID: 3097816
    VIRIN: 170109-Z-YI114-360
    Resolution: 5259x3506
    Size: 23.03 MB
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Eric Greiten becomes the 56th governor of Missouri [Image 1 of 26], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ceremony
    dance
    Missouri
    inauguration
    capital
    government
    capitol
    governor
    Missouri Governor
    politicians
    capitol building
    state capital
    Inaugural Ball
    Governor Inauguration
    Gov. Eric Greitens
    Jefferson City Mo.
    Sheena Greitens

