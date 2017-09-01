The Missouri capitol building is lite up with lights in honor of the inaugural ball in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 9, 2017. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was sworn-in as the 56th governor of Missouri at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. (Missouri National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 12:17
|Photo ID:
|3097813
|VIRIN:
|170109-Z-YI114-344
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|21.94 MB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Governor Eric Greiten becomes the 56th governor of Missouri [Image 1 of 26], by SSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
