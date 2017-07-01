A plow operator 157th Civil Engineer Squadron, New Hampshire Air National Guard, keeps base roads clear during a snow storm, Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., Jan. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Curtis J. Lenz)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2017 11:42
|Photo ID:
|3097697
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-UX813-1006
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Plowing on through [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Curtis Lenz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT